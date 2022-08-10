WB SSC recruitment scam: CBI arrests former SSC Advisor and Chairman

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 10 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested former School Service Commission (SSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and former SSC chairman Ashok Saha, in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam.

The arrests come after a former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and a woman Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the probe agency in connection with the case.

Earlier, the court sent Arpita Mukherjee and former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to judicial custody till August 18 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.



The hearing concluded from both sides including Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee.

The ED claimed to have unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City. The ED sleuths have also claimed to have recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery.

The ED raided Arpita Mukerjee's house in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam. It was claimed that Rs 20 crore were recovered from her residence in south Kolkata.

ED officials also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman in Ballygunge, considered an aide of state minister Partha Chatterjee. (ANI)

