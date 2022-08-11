WB SSC recruitment scam: Former SSC Advisor and Chairman sent to CBI custody

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and former SSC chairman Ashok Saha, who were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the teacher recruitment scam, were sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

Both the arrested persons were produced before the Alipore Court today, following which the CBI was granted custody till August 17.

The arrests come after a former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and a woman Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the probe agency in connection with the case. (ANI)