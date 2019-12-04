WB: Three miscreants loot over Rs 4 lakh from bank

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A group of three miscreants was caught on CCTV while looting over Rs four lakh from a bank in Kanksa area of Durgapur, last night.

"They entered the bank between 1-2 am. The bank did not have any security guard during the night. A probe is on," said Sandip Karra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kanksa area.

"It came to light that three miscreants with the help of a gas cutter cut open the lock of the main gate of the bank and after entering the bank they also cut open the vault containing cash and looted Rs 4,16,230 cash. They also vandalised the CCTV camera and other articles," said Karra. (ANI)

