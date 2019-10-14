Rescue operation underway in Kulti. (Photo/ANI)
WB: Three trapped in coal mine in Kulti, rescue operation underway

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 06:55 IST

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Three people have been trapped in a coal mine in Kulti. Rescue operation is underway.
According to locals, the incident occurred on Sunday late at night when four people tried to dig the mine illegally, of which three got trapped in it.
"On receiving the information, Kulti police station officials along with Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) officials reached the spot and started rescue and relief work. According to the locals, four people came here and started digging illegally. Three people got trapped inside while the fourth person managed to escape," said Satyabrata Sarkar, in-charge of mine rescue team.
"According to ECL officials, the mine consists of poisonous methane gas inside and all three people are in an unconscious state due to its effect. The entrance of the mine is narrow so we are trying to widen the entrance and rescue them," he added. (ANI)

