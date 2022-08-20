WB: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal taken for medical check ahead of court appearance

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress' Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in a 2020 cattle smuggling case last week was taken for a medical check-up, said the officials on Saturday.

He will be later produced in court today.

Mondal, a close associate of chief minister Mamta Banerjee was sent to CBI custody till August 20 by an Asansol court.

The CBI interrogated the TMC leader for several hours in the cattle smuggling scam on Saturday.

Mondal had been summoned several times by the CBI to appear before it but had evaded citing his health. He was finally arrested on August 11 from his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Earlier, Finance Minister of West Bengal, Chandrima Bhattacharya had alleged that the CBI summons to Mondal was "political vendetta."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case.





Mondal was also summoned by the CBI previously, for an investigation into his alleged involvement in connection with the post-poll violence.

Earlier on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered West Bengal TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mandal to produce her Teacher Eligibility Test certificate before the court.

She was appearing before the court in connection with a petition filed alleging she was recruited as a teacher without clearing the TET exam.

The court also asked for her mark sheet in this regard for all further hearings to take place.

The next date for the hearing has been fixed for September 1.

The petitioner into the case had alleged that a total of six people including Mandal were given jobs as primary teachers without undergoing the TET exam.

Hearing on a PIL on Wednesday Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked for documents regarding Anubrata Mandal's relatives getting jobs in primary schools and hence directed Mandal's appearance before the court.

As per reports, Sukanya Mandal never physically visited the school of her appointment while the attendance register was sent to Mandal's house to mark her presence. (ANI)

