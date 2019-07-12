Representative Image
WB: TMC leader's husband shot dead in Murshidabad

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:59 IST

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Humaipur village head Ardosa Bibi's husband, Sofiul Hasan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village on Friday, police said.
The incident occurred while Hasan was on his way towards Hariharpara in a car.
The ruling TMC has blamed BJP for the attack and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

