WB: TMC members protest against Governor Dhankar for allegedly withholding SC/ST Bill

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Members of Trinamool Congress (TMC) party staged a protest at the Legislative Assembly premises on Tuesday against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for allegedly withholding the SC/ST bill which was passed in the state Assembly.

During the protest, the TMC members shouting slogans and demanded an explanation by the Governor.

Speaking on the issue, TMC leader Manish Gupta told ANI: "The SC/ST bill was a long time requirement. After it was unanimously passed by the Assembly, it was sent to the Governor for his signature. Under the constitutional principles, when the Assembly sends a bill to the Governor, it is his duty to sign it for approval."

He further alleged that the Governor has been sitting on the bill for 7-8 days, and further called him "an agent of BJP".

"The assembly was closed for 2-3 days because of him. We also walked out of the Rajya Sabha today. We demand the Central government to call him back, or our agitation will continue," he said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien stated that the Governor had humiliated the West Bengal Assembly and the SCs and STs of the state.

"The assembly is not running because he has withheld the Bill. This is an insult to the Constitution, the people of West Bengal, and the SCs and STs. The Governor should be called back by the Centre, or we have seen Raj Bhawans turned into 'Shakhaas'."

The West Bengal assembly was adjourned on Wednesday and Thursday as the Speaker Biman Bannerjee said bills meant to be tabled had not been approved by the Governor.

Since he took office in July, Dhankar has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues such as the demand for the helicopter to attend an event, which was denied by Mamata.

The TMC has also alleged that he was running a "parallel administration" in the state, an allegation refuted by the Governor. (ANI)