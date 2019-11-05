WB: TMC workers hold candle march in tribute to slain labourers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Monday evening held a candle march as a tribute to the five labourers from Murshidabad who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam region last week.

"Thousands of TMC workers have gathered here to pay tribute to all those who have been slain by the terrorists' bullets and all those who have been killed in senseless violence. This is a peaceful candle march in solidarity," party leader Omprakash Mishra told ANI.

The TMC leader also urged the Central government to take proactive measures to restore peace, security and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This was the most unfortunate set of developments affecting the most vital part of the country. The Central government has unleashed forces which are now out to destabilise the country's constitutional democracy... We strongly condemn it," Mishra said.

He also said that the state government is calling back all the migrant workers from the region.

Five labourers who had gone to work in the orchards and paddy fields from West Bengal's Murshidabad were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on October 28. (ANI)

