WB: Trains cancelled following protests against CAA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Due to the ongoing agitation following the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, several trains on Sunday were cancelled in the Howrah-Kharagpur railway section of South Eastern Railway.

According to a press release, a total of 15 trains, including the Howrah Express from Tirupati and Ernakulam, were cancelled, while 10 trains, including the Shalimar Express from Tiruvananthapuram, were partially cancelled following the agitation on Sunday.

Oncoming trains from Puri, Odisha were also cancelled for today.

The CAB became the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on November 12, following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

