Two elephants have been killed after being hit by a passenger train near Batasi in Darjeeling, earlier today. [Photo/ANI]

WB: Two elephants killed by speeding train in Darjeeling

ANI | Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:57 IST

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, two elephants were killed after being hit by a passenger train in Darjeeling on Wednesday.
The incident took place near Batasi in the morning hours.
Forest officials and local authorities reached the spot where the bodies and elephants were lying.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. More details awaited. (ANI)

