Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, two elephants were killed after being hit by a passenger train in Darjeeling on Wednesday.
The incident took place near Batasi in the morning hours.
Forest officials and local authorities reached the spot where the bodies and elephants were lying.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. More details awaited. (ANI)
WB: Two elephants killed by speeding train in Darjeeling
ANI | Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:57 IST
Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, two elephants were killed after being hit by a passenger train in Darjeeling on Wednesday.