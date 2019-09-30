WB: Two held in Murshidabad; arms and ammunition seized

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Police have arrested two persons and seized 20 firearms and 42 ammunitions from them on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Rabu and Rafikul, and they hail from Jharkhand, police informed.

The accused were produced before Jangipur Sub-Division Court and have been sent to seven days judicial custody. (ANI)

