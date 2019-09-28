WB: Two held with Rs 38 lakh gold from Sealdha railway station

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested with 932 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakh from Sealdha railway station in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Hasiful Mondal (23) and Sahadat Mondal (55).

As per police statement, the duo was held from the parking lot of Sealdha Station at 4.15 pm today.

A case has been registered under sections 120 B, 413, 414 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

