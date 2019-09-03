WB: Two JMB terrorists arrested from Malda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested two members of terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) from Samsi police station area in Malda district of Bengal. Incriminating material was recovered from accused.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Abdul Bari and Nizamuddin Khan aged 28 years, were involved in the recruitment and training of members for Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen in India.

The police further stated that the accused were identified by another JMB member Mohammad Abul Quashem alias Fayz who was arrested by West Bengal Special Task Force on Monday.

Both had gone into hiding after the arrest of top JMB terrorist Ejaz Ahmed and were caught trying to flee from Bengal, the police said.

The accused were produced before the court today and were sent to 13 days of police custody. (ANI)

