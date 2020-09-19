WB: Villagers vandalise house of alleged murderers in East Burdwan

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], September 19 (ANI): Villagers in the East Burdwan district in West Bengal vandalised the house of three persons on Friday, accused of 'kidnapping' and 'murdering' the nine-year-old son of a panchayat member, and demanded a death penalty for them.

Sandeep Dolui, son of Buddhadeb Dolui, was reportedly 'kidnapped' and 'murdered' causing much uproar in the village following which the houses of the accused were destroyed.



Sandeep was kidnapped from the village by the three accused on Wednesday night. After the kidnapping, they had demanded Rs 7 lakhs as ransom, which was later narrowed down to Rs 3 lakhs. On not receiving the ransom amount, they allegedly tied him and threw him alive in the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) canal.

The police recovered Sandeep's body from the DVC Canal on Friday morning. This caused a major uproar among the villagers as they stormed to the house of the accused.

The three accused have been arrested and were produced before the Burdwan Court on Friday. More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

