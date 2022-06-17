WBJEE to announce results today, check details here

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 will announce results on Friday via press conference for admission to engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges, said a WEBJEEB statement.

The candidates can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board would declare the pass percentage and merit list at 2:30 pm. However, candidates will only be able to download their WBJEE 2022 Rank Cards later, at 4:00 pm.

"The results of the WBJEE 2022 for admission to engineering/ technology/ architecture/ pharmacy degree courses in universities/ colleges will be declared on Friday, June 17," WBJEEB statement mentioned.

The engineering entrance was held on April 30, 2022, for which a total of 65,170 students appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam.

Earlier on Thursday, WBJEEB released the final answer key for the WBJEE 2022. The candidates can download the final answer key on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Two separate merit ranks will be generated-- General and Pharmacy, based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored.

WBJEE 2022 was held for a total of 200 marks. The WBJEE question paper 2022 had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options against each question. Some WBJEE 2022 questions carried one mark, while some carried two marks each.

Panchojanyo Dey was the topper in last year's WBJEE in which a total of 99.5 per cent of students passed. (ANI)