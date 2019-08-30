We aim to build 12,500 AYUSH Centres in the country, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government is aiming at building 12,500 AYUSH Centres across the country.

"Out of the target of 12,500 AYUSH Centres, 10 were inaugurated today in Haryana," the Prime Minister said while addressing a programme at the AYUSH Ministry.

PM Modi said that AYUSH and Yoga are strong pillars of FIT India movement launched recently in the country.

Speaking about Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Modi said, "Under the scheme people have benefitted from free health services, if they were not covered by this scheme then they would have spent Rs 12,000 crore for their treatment. In a way, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has saved Rs 12,000 crore of lakhs of poor people in the country." (ANI)

