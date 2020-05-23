We aim to get foreign investments into State, says Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 23 (ANI): Goa aims to get foreign investments, transforming the definition of ease of doing business, said the state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday.

The minister attended an India-Japanese video conference on Medical Device and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sector conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"It was an honour for the state of Goa to be a part of a robust panel for INDIA-JAPANESE video Conference on Medical Device and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sector conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs. Industries Secretary Nila Mohanan and Director IDC Purti Kathpalia represented our state on the panel," Rane said.

"Goa is currently the 4th largest Pharma hub in the country, making it a lucrative choice for investment for the Japanese stakeholders. We aim to get foreign investments into the State and welcome them to transform the definition of ease of doing business," he added. (ANI)

