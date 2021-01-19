We aim to wipe out TMC in 2021 Assembly polls: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said he is aiming to wipe out Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party from West Bengal in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

After addressing a rally near New Jalpaiguri Railway Junction in Siliguri on Tuesday, the BJP leader said, "Violent politics will continue under TMC rule. They have tactics to stop the BJP but it has weakened with time. We will bring in a change in West Bengal. As development is inching closer, they are getting uneasy and doing this. We reduced TMC to half in 2019 and will wipe them out in 2021."



This statement comes around a time when elections for 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021. The dates have not been announced yet.

Earlier today, stones were pelted at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata.

On January 17, while announcing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming West Bengal tour in January-end, Ghosh said the TMC is indulging in "disaster management" to save the party. (ANI)

