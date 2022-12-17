"We all stand with our PM": Bhupesh Baghel condemns Bilawal Bhutto's remark on PM Modi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the derogatory remark made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Baghel told ANI, "Bilawal Bhutto is a child and I condemn his statement on PM Modi. It is not tolerated to speak about our Prime Minister like this. A befitting reply should be given on this. How can the leader of any other country talk like this about our Prime Minister and for this whether it be political or diplomatic it should be answered. We all stand with our PM."

"We have our political ideology, we are committed to it. But when it comes to the matter of the nation, then the Prime Minister of the country is the PM of all of us. We all cannot tolerate any deficiency in his respect," he added.

The outrage and protests follow the Pakistani minister's defamatory remarks made during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.

On the other hand, talking about China issues, Baghel said, "There should not be any messing with the borders of the country. The security of the country is the first priority and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping mum either it is the case of Tawang, Galwan or at other places. BJP's MP himself is saying that the second Doklam or Galwan will happen in Arunachal Pradesh, when their own MP is saying it, then why is the Bharatiya Janata Party government sitting silent."

Reacting on Rahul Gandhi's remark about misbehaviour with soldiers, Baghel said, "This is happening continuously, why is the government silent? Why is it not discussed in the Rajya Sabha and in the Lok Sabha? When other issues are discussed, why is it not discussed? That's why Rahul Gandhi said that inflation, unemployment or security issues are not discussed in the house, that's why he is going on padyatra among the public and today the public is listening. Rahul Gandhi is continuously raising his voice about inflation, unemployment and religion in the yatra. People are listening to his words." (ANI)