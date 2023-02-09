"We also know the rules.." Congress upset over deleting of Rahul Gandhi's remarks

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday questioned the deletion of remarks made by his party MP Rahul Gandhi in the parliament yesterday.

"Expunging of words should be done after considering all rules. We have also studied the rules as to what words they can't expunge," Kharge told reporters on deletion of some remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Deletion of a parliamentarian's remarks means that they cannot reproduced or reported in any form. Expunging Rahul Gandhi's remarks has stirred a controversy, with the opposition saying that the government is censoring statements in parliament.

Kharge said that he has given them a three-page reply, adding, "maybe they will be satisfied after reading it."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting industrialist Gautam Adani, adding that he wasn't satisfied with the former's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament.

"Why my words were expunged?" Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told reporters on Wednesday.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the expunging of a part of a speech by Rahul Gandhi was an attempt by the Centre to divert the attention from core issues.



"It is absolutely wrong. I do not know which words have been expunged. Rahul Gandhi did not use any unparliamentary language. What is the government attempting to erase by expunging few words," Chowdhury told ANI.



Congress MP added: "How much can they expunge? People have awareness of what is taking place around the country".

"Prime minister Narendra Modi knows the art of deviating the attention of people," the Congress MP told ANI.

Chowdhury said that Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in the parliament thoroughly." The government was left in no position to counter the allegations raised by Rahul Gandhi".

"That is why they resorted to this tactic in order to save their face from being disgraced," Chowdhury said.

Adhir Ranjan said that the people of this country want to know what is Hinderberg-Adani row.

"In a globalized world, you can't shrug off the responsibility of the deregulation of financial transactions. The allegation was raised by an international Research foundation known as Hinderburg," Congress MP said. (ANI)

