We are building a society that does not have room for discrimination: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said we are building a society that does not have room for discrimination and pointed out that we are witnessing the rise of a new India whose thinking and approach is new.

"Today, we are building a society that does not have room for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice. We are witnessing the rise of a New India whose thinking and approach is new," the Prime Minister said while delivering a keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' via video conferencing.

Highlighting the progress of the nation, the Prime Minister said that, today, 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' is becoming the essence of the country.

"India's largest power is to continue to rise and march ahead despite the darkest of times we have faced in our glorious history," PM Modi said.



He said that the progress of the people lies in the progress of the nation.

The Prime Minister also said that with 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore', today we are starting a very important event for the country.

The program unveiled yearlong initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15000 programs and events.

During the event, Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 130 countries. The event is being held on the occasion of the 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, Founding Father of Brahma Kumaris. (ANI)

