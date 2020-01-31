We are citizens first, before being supporters of any ideology, says Kovind

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that 'we must remember that before being supporters or leaders of any ideology, we are first citizens' of the country.

"We must always remember that we are first citizens before being a supporter or a leader of any particular ideology. The prestige of our nation is much above the party commitments," said Kovind while addressing the Joint Session of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session.

He said that any form of violence in the name of protest makes "our society and country weaker."

"My government clearly believes that mutual discussion and debate make democracy stronger. While any form of violence in name of protest, makes our society and country weaker," said Kovind.

The President's remarks come a day after a juvenile was arrested for brandishing a pistol and shooting towards students protesting against the amended citizenship law in the Jamia area on Thursday.

One student was injured in the incident. Protests at multiple places in the country are also being held over the new law.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3 (ANI)

