We are committed to our promises made to people and will be fulfilled with collective efforts: Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): In view of the newly elected government in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader and legislator, Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said that the state government of Himachal Pradesh is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.

He said that the state government will work for the development of the state with collective efforts.

Addressing media in Shimla Vikramaditya Singh said, "Expected the union government to have cordial relations with the state government. On the issue of the shutting down of the cement plant".

He said that the state Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Secretary are resolving the issue and the people and industries will have a win-win situation. He also warned that the industries should not be given leverage against the interest of the state he said crony capitalism will not be allowed.

"The former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh is in a hurry, he will have to wait and be a little bit patient. If you take the example of the US government, after electing a President they take three months to Assume office, here in 10 days we have our chief minister and Deputy chief minister. The Vidhan Sabha Session will be called, actually, it was called elected MLS will be called unfortunately our chief minister turned corona positive and he will be fine. Our speaker has administered the oath. We stand that what we have committed will be fulfilled 100 per cent, it is just a matter of time frame," said Vikramaditya Singh.

Singh asserted that the party and government will be working with cordial relations and all will be working collectively for the development of the state and to fulfil the promises made.

"100 per cent it will be a team and efforts unity machine under the leadership it is unfortunate that he has turned corona positive. There will be a balance and good relation and balance between the party and the government. We stand, rock solid towards our Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and state party chief. The ball has already been set rolling and we are committed to fulfilling promises these guarantees are not of the individual it is of the party towards people. We are bound to implement what we have promised," he further added

Vikramaditya Singh said that the state is under debt and efforts will be done to enhance resources also there is a need for co-ordeal.

"We will have to admit that under a tremendous debt, We raised that in the Vidhansabha also and played an important role to raise it when we were in opposition. We have to have a cordial relationship with the Union government. We are expecting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stick to his words as he claims to be a Himachali and be good with the state. We have to have a balanced approach, we will have to explore resources in excise, mining or forest reserve and how we shall balance it will have to work on that. As Atal ji had said during his Prime ministership that he belongs to another ideology but 'Virbhadra Singh Ji is my good friend' we expect that kind of relationship from PM Modi. We are part of the Union of states and there shall be a cordial relation," said Vikramaditya.

On being asked on the court notice served by his wife on a family dispute Vikramaditya Singh said that there were conspiracies against him by which this issue was brought into the media.

"I am always very clear and this was my family issue and we will settle it with mediation. The family matter was brought into the media, I will give you clarity on the right time as to who was behind this and why they brought it to the public. They need fire for smoke. It was just the politicization of a family issue, will share the details right on time of who was behind it. I would also like to tell them that we have blessings of Maa BhhemaKali," said Singh.



On being asked about the expansion of the cabinet Vikramaditya Singh said that he is not aware of what berth he will get, he also said that he is not in a position to answer it. On the question, the Chief minister of Punjab said that he should look into his state.

"This is not my position to comment but I can assure you that what we have said will be done. The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwan Mann need not worry about our state. He should respond and answer the situation of Law and order in Punjab. As far as joining the Bharat Jodo yatra is concerned, we had assured Rahul Gandhi ji during the oath ceremony that we all under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh will join it and we went there," he said.

He said whatever responsibility will be given to him will be fulfilled.

"I am not aware of what responsibility will be given, the Chief Minister has to the media once the formal communication comes in I would be able to answer. Whatever responsibilities were given I fulfilled with commitment and devotion, I am not for any position being in opposition I have done over 100 Crore rupees work as an MLA," he added.

"In random working, every cast, and every age group, I campaigned in almost 14 assembly segments, I will fulfil my duties and commitments fully. I am sure that we are committed to people and we stand by our word, CM and deputy CM will fulfil and we stand by them. I would say, 'Jaan Jaye but Juban na jaye', " said Vikramaditya Singh.

On being asked about the shutting down of cement plants in the state Singh said that the interest of the people and consumers as also the industries will be safeguarded. At the same time, he also warned that the government is supreme and monopoly of the industries and companies will not be tolerated.

"As I said we are committed to the consumers getting the chief prices of cement, the Monopolistic tendencies, the crony- capitalism shall not be acceptable. The labour laws and industry laws need to be brought in line. We have ensured that they would be corrected. We are bound to resolve it, The Chief Minister, Deputy chief minister and the chief Secretary are resolving it, and the matter will be solved amicably. The issues of the consumer, truck operators and Clinker operators should be resolved. The resolution will be brought to the right approach. The government is supreme. You can't do what you want; you have to give leverage to the government," said Vikramaditya Singh.

He said the victory of winning the Assembly election is just a victory in a battle. He said that they will have to continue and keep the trust of the people of the state and the war of the 2024 Parliamentary election is still to go and they will have to win it.

"This is just a battle just which we have won, the war is yet to come, we will have to keep the confidence that people have given to us and will have to win the 2024 parliamentary election," said Singh.

Being a local legislator of Shimla rural he said that the Congress party has won a popular mandate.

"We have got a popular mandate in Shimla district; we got 7 seats out of 8 assembly segments. This is because of the Apple producers and horticulture who have given a mandate against the anti-farming policy of the previous BJP government I am hopeful that all the elected members of the Congress party from this district will work collectively for the development of the region and also in the state combination of regional balance would be given in the state cabinet. He said whatever responsibility was given to him will be fulfilled," said Singh. (ANI)

