We are giving second chance to Sachin Pilot to attend CLP meet: Avinash Pandey

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Tuesday said that his party is giving another chance to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which is scheduled to be held today.

"We are giving a second chance to Sachin Pilot, asked him to attend today's CLP meet. I hope today all MLAs come and give solidarity to leadership and for which people of Rajasthan voted, we all want to work for the development of the state," he said while speaking to ANI in Jaipur.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal have spoken to Sachin Pilot several times. However, sources stated that there is very less possibility of Pilot attending the Congress Legislature Party meet today.

Twenty MLAs, including Pilot, did not attend the CLP meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday amid the political crisis in the state, according to sources.

Apart from Pilot, Ved Solanki, Rakesh Parik, Murari Lal Meena, JR Khatana, Indraj Gurjar, Gajendra Singh Shaktavat, Hareesh Meena, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Gajraj Khatana, Vijedra Ola, Hemaram Choudhary, PR Meena, Ramesh Meena, Vishvendra Singh, Mukesh Bhakar, Suresh Modi, Virendra Choudhary and Amar Singh Jatav were not present at the meeting.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has intensified over the past few days with the differences between Gehlot and Pilot coming out in the open.

Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by trying to poach MLAs. Sachin Pilot is learnt to be in Delhi.

Logging onto micro-blogging site, Pandey also tweeted a message regarding the same and wrote, "I appeal to @SachinPilot and his fellow MLAs to attend today's meeting of the legislature party. While expressing your faith in the ideology and values of the Congress, please make your presence felt and strengthen the hands of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi." (ANI)

