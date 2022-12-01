"We are installing more cameras to prevent such incidents..." Ashwath Narayan on Bengaluru gang-rape

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI): Karnataka Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday condemned the gang-rape of a woman by two people in Bengaluru and said that the government is installing cameras to prevent such incidents

While talking to ANI, C N Ashwath Narayan said "I condemn these types of incidents. These things should not happen and no innocent person should suffer by any means. We are taking many precautionary steps to prevent such incidents. We are also placing a huge number of cameras across the state to ensure that these cases do not occur."

Incidentally, a woman from Kerala was allegedly gang-raped by two men, including a bike taxi driver, the police informed on Tuesday.

The move came after a 23-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly gang-raped by two men, including a Rapido driver, on November 25. The gang rape incident came to light Tuesday.

Speaking further, the BJP minister talked about the Belgaum incident. He said that precautionary measures should be taken in the situation.



"This situation should not precipitate and precautionary measures should be taken. Our party is a law-abiding party and will always go along with that. It is the Congress party's state of mind that it picks up petty issues," he further said.

Notably, Belgaum or Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra.

As per media reports, the long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute started back in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages including Belagavi.

The villages are spread across Belagavi and the north-western and north-eastern regions of Karnataka - all bordering Maharashtra.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka. Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is contemplating an all-party meeting soon in connection with the issue. (ANI)

