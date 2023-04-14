"We are largest democracy because of him": CM Shinde on Ambedkar Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday offered floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his 133rd birth anniversary.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Shinde said, "We are the largest democracy in the world and this has been possible because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

"Our government is working on the path which was shown by Ambedkar, Government has recently increased scholarships for the students, Our government has started many schemes," CM said.



"We will build a world-class memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill, he added.

CM Shinde was accompanied by Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar has worked for equality all his life. Ambedkar gave our country a constitution which assured equal rights and opportunities to everyone," Deputy CM Fadnavis said.



"We have speed up the work of the Ambedkar memorial in Indu Mill, within a year. we will complete the memorial work and it will be a major tourist destination in the country," he added.

The Governor planted a sapling on the premises of Chaityabhumi and visited an exhibition of photographs on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar put up by the Public Relations branch of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.



A Tri-Sharan Buddha Vandana was recited on the occasion. Flower petals were showered on the memorial from a helicopter.

The Governor also presented the holy ochre clothes to the Bhantes on the occasion.

Minister of Skills, Tourism and Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Deepak Kesarkar, MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Ashish Shelar, Anandraj Ambedkar, General Secretary of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samanvay Samiti Nagsen Kamble, Bhadant Dr Rahul Bodhi, former MP Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, lawyer Ujjwal Nikam were among those present on the occasion. (ANI)