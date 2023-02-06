We are misled by caste superiority illusion, it has to be set aside: Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Whatever the name, ability and honour of a person, everybody is the same and there are no differences, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

He was addressing an event at the auditorium of Ravindra Natya Mandir on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Rohidas.

Addressing the event, Bhagwat said, "The truth is God. Whatever the name, ability and honour, everybody is the same and there are no differences. What some Pandits say on the basis of Shaastras is a lie."

"We are misled by caste superiority illusion and this illusion has to be set aside," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat said that conscience and consciousness are all the same in the country, and only the opinions are different.



The RSS chief said Saint Rohidas has a stature greater than Tulsidas, Kabir and Surdas, which is why he is considered Saint Shiromani.

"Although he couldn't win over the Brahmins in Shastrath, he was able to touch many hearts and made them believe in God," he said.

He invoked Saint Rohidas to say that religion is not just about filling up one's stomach.

"Do your work, and do it according with your religion. Unite the society and work for its progress, as that is what religion is about. It is because of such thoughts and high ideals that many big names became disciples of Saint Rohidas," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat added that Saint Rohidas gave four mantras to the society -- truth, compassion, inner purity and continuous hard work and effort.

"Pay attention to all that it happening around you but don't leave you religion under any circumstances. While the manner of conveying the religious messages are different, the messages, themselves, are one and the same. One should practice his or her religion without malice for other faiths," he added. (ANI)

