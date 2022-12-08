"We are not afraid of poaching..." Pratibha Singh as Congress leads in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, on Thursday said that the party is not worried about poaching, as she called Congress' victory in the state an "emotional moment".

While talking to ANI, the Congress leader said "It is a very emotional moment for me as I can see the same kind of support from people as it was for the late Virbhadra Singh."

"Chandigarh is an easily accessible meeting point for MLAs and we are not worried about poaching," she added.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress chief said that they will accept whatever decision is taken by the party's high command.

"The results haven't come out fully yet. Once the complete results come out, we will hold a meeting with all the winning MLAs and party leaders, and then whatever decision the high command takes, will be acceptable to us," she said.

The Congress leader also claimed that many people from different parties have also voted for Congress in the elections.

"The people were fed up with the problems of inflation, GST and unemployment. We promised them, that we will resolve their problems. Actually. I can even say that many people have voted for us across the parties because the late Virbhadra Singh not just used to work for Congress but for the whole state," she added.

Earlier, as per the trends in Himachal Pradesh, Congress is slated to win 39 of 68 seats, having won 26 and leading on 13.

The BJP has won 14 seats and is leading on 12. Independents have won three seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress is only marginally ahead of the BJP has got 43.88 per cent of votes compared to 42.99 per cent of its rival. Others have garnered a 10.4 per cent vote share in the hill state, the Election Commission said. (ANI)