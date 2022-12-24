We are not investigating Disha Salian case: CBI

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday clarified that the death case of Disha Salian was never investigated by the agency.

Salian was the manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a statement, the CBI said that matter related to Disha Salian was not handled by it as the investigation of the case was not handed over.

Speculation regarding any conclusions drawn by the CBI in the matter is erroneous.

Disha Salian had allegedly died after falling off a high-rise building in the Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a week before Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence. Mumbai police had registered an accidental death case into the matter.



On Thursday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to probe the death of Salian.

Earlier on December 22, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, during the Maharashtra Assembly session, demanded a re-investigation in Salian's death case over alleged role of an ex-minister from the state. Rane said that Mumbai police are investigating the case.

"In earlier governments, many pieces of evidence are suspected to have been tampered with. Hence, we demand to re-open this case," Rane said, adding that the truth about the Disha Salian case should come out.

He said the matter is still with Mumbai Police and has not yet been investigated by CBI.

"I will request CM to hand over the case to CBI, final postmortem report is yet to come and the pages of the entire book are yet to be found, hence Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray must be conducted. Rane also said "it's A for Aaditya and A for Aaftab...". (ANI)

