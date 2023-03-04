We are on mission to provide global standard education to children: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that his government is on a mission to provide global standard education to the children with the provision of all modern facilities.

Patnaik said this at the inauguration event of Utkal Gourav International School in Berunapadi of Odisha's Keonjhar district on a virtual platform.

Founded by Dr Pradeep Sethi, and mentored by Salil Chaturvedi, the school is built on the philosophy of Swami Yogananda that aims at intellectual and spiritual education combined to promote a harmonious life.

Congratulating the founders and the mentors for leading an initiative to transform education, the Chief Minister said that it is a system of education that aims at the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of our future generation.

Appreciating the goal behind this school, he said, "Modern education provides us the knowledge to understand the world around us and use it to our advantage for sustaining seamless growth. However, as human beings, we also need to look within. We also have our emotional and spiritual needs."



"We must come together to create a model world civilization where each child from the villages and cities in India would be able to develop material efficiency along with spiritual magnificence," he added.

Focusing on the state's initiative to transform education, Patnaik gave the instance of MO School, where, he said, "We are connecting former students to their alma maters, where they are contributing to the growth of education in their schools. The objective is to involve an entire society to our education, our development process. As a society, we all must take responsibility and grow together."

Citing the transformation of schools, he said that in Odisha, "We are on a mission to provide global standard education to our children with the provision of all modern facilities. We have transformed more than 4000 schools with smart classrooms, modern libraries, laboratories, facilities for sports, and about 3000 schools are in progress under 5T school transformation."

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash cited the success of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas in promoting quality education among rural children.

He said that 25 thousand of children from villages are studying in 314 OAVs.

MP Chandrani Murmu also spoke on the occasion and thanked the CM for transforming educational institutions in the state.

Dr Salil Chaturvedi, mentor and advisor from Mumbai, said that education is nothing but service to mankind. Through education, we must create a culture of infinite learning. (ANI)

