We are ready to conduct 12,000 COIVD-19 tests a day: Lav Aggarwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the government has preparations to test 12,000 samples related to coronavirus a day and 118 government labs were operating with testing facilities.

"There are now 118 government labs where testing facilities are available and we are ready to test 12,000 samples a day," Aggarwal said at a press conference here.

"We have also covered NABL-accredited labs and 29 labs have been given permission to conduct tests," he added.

He said that Hydroxychloroquine medicine can only be given in particular cases and no one else should use it.

"It can only be given to two particular cases. For use as prophylaxis - healthcare workers, dealing with suspected or confirmed cases and the first contacts of confirmed cases. No one else should use this," he said. (ANI)

