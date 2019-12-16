We are witnessing annihilation of values: Kapil Sibal after protests in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for the ongoing protests over the new citizenship law and said that we are witnessing the annihilation of values.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal said that it is time for the government to address problems and not create them.

"We are witnessing the annihilation of values: Seeds of destruction are planted by men builders are often just one out of ten. Time for government: To address problems, not create them," he said on the micro-blogging website.

Sibal's comment comes a day after at least 26 students and six cops sustained injuries after a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent in the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)