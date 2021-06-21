We can face any adverse situation with healthy body and mind: Chhattisgarh CM on Yoga Day

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 June (ANI): On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed Yoga at his Raipur residence office and said one can face any adverse situation with a healthy body and mind.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), while congratulating and wishing the people of the state on Yoga Day, Baghel appealed to people to compulsorily include yoga in their daily routine.

"Yoga is very important for us. Those who do yoga regularly are always healthy and in this period of COVID-19, it has become clear that not only wealth is important, but both a healthy body and a healthy mind are needed. Therefore, regular yoga is very important to stay healthy. Yoga is our ancient tradition. Our sages had known its importance long ago, so they used to do yoga regularly. All of us had forgotten this during the race for materialistic pursuits. But the corona period made us all health-conscious and at such times if we all do yoga regularly, then the body will also be healthy and the mind will also be healthy," Baghel said.

"There will be positivity in your life. So, practice yoga regularly, take advantage of it. People of the entire Chhattisgarh should adopt yoga along with their families. Baghel said that if both body and mind remain healthy, then we will be able to face any adverse situation," he added.

Baghel said that the relevance of yoga has increased even more in these times of corona crisis.



"Chhattisgarh government has also arranged for the training of yoga through a virtual medium, everyone must take advantage of it. We can make the dream of Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh come true only by staying fit with our bodies and mind."

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, a virtual yoga marathon was organised in Chhattisgarh. More than 10 lakh people have registered themselves to participate in it. Lakhs of people participated in the Virtual Yoga Marathon on the appeal of Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being. Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21.

Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. Yoga celebrations were held virtually last year as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

