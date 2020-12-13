We can only request govt to take back farm laws, says farmer leader Kuldeep Singh

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): As the farmer protest along the borders of Delhi continues, farmer leader Kuldeep Singh request the government to take back these laws.

The farmer leader said, "People not only from India but across the world have come here to support us. We can only request the government to take back these laws. I believe that the central government is trying to lay down a trap. Sometimes, they say it is the agenda of the Congress party, sometimes they say that we are Khalistanis, sometimes they say we are Naxalites and so on."

"The recent allegation is that Pakistan and China are sponsoring this. Recently, I had a meeting with Dushyant Dave who is the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He has assured me of giving all possible support," he sid.



"Another allegation upon us is that only the rich people are agitating because we prefer to have pizzas in our meals. Tell me, if somebody wants to serve pizza, will we stop him?", he added.

"Many people are trying various ways to make the purpose of this agitation fail, he added.

"For ladies, there is no toilet facility. The area is not well lit during the night. Hence, we are requesting them not to come here. However, we cannot force anyone to not come here", the leader further said.

"This agitation will go on for long", he added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

