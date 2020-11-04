We can say there's third wave of COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital can be called the "third wave", said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday.

The Minister, however, said it can be attributed to the aggresive contact tracing being done in the past 15 days as well.

"About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too," Jain said.

He further said the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over the Delhi HC's overturn of their decision on reserving ICU beds in private hospitals.

"We're going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80 per cent beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds," he said.

He further said there is high occupancy in private hospitals as people coming from outside Delhi go to these hospitals for treatment.

Jain, however, reassured that the treatment protocols in both government and private hospitals are same.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today, Delhi has 36,375 active coronavirus cases, while 3,60,069 patients have been cured so far. The disease has taken the lives of 6,652 persons till date. (ANI)