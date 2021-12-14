We can take decision only when we are completely self-reliant: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Stressing the need to be self-reliant, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that in any situation, "we can take a decision only when we are completely self-reliant".

Singh was speaking at the inaugural event of several iconic events of the Department of Defence Production (DDP), as part of the Ministry of Defence dedicated week from December 13-19 to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of Independence.

"Freedom is not a goal, but a path. To a sovereign nation, freedom means the ability and capacity to take any decision related to defence and socio-economic development. In any situation, we can take a decision only when we are completely self-reliant," the Defence Minister said.

As per an official release by the Ministry of Defence, Singh appreciated the fact that the private sector has contributed to about 90 per cent of the country's defence exports. He exuded confidence this active and continued partnership between the Government and the private sector will help to soon achieve 'Make in India, Make for the World' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He hoped that the week-long events will generate awareness among people about the progress made in the defence sector, instil national spirit and further strengthen their trust in the country's defence preparedness.

Rajnath Singh said, "Before the Government came to power in 2014, the defence sector lagged behind due to lack of investment, innovation and research and development. This led to a dependency on imports to meet the defence requirements of the country and affected the strategic autonomy."

He pointed out that the present government understood the importance of self-reliance in defence and has been making constant efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in the sector. "The defence sector has entered into a new era due to the policies, vision and mindset of this Government," he added. (ANI)