We can win 400 seats in upcoming UP assembly elections, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh [India], August 4, (ANI): With less than a year remaining for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that seeing the anger and disappointment of people, the party may win up to 400 seats in the upcoming election.

During the press conference, Yadav said, "I used to say that we will win 350 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. Seeing the anger of people against the incumbent BJP government for failing to fulfil the poll promises, we may win 400 seats."



When asked about BJP's manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state, the SP chief said the BJP does not have any manifesto but only 'Money-festo'. The BJP is renaming the projects which were started by the previous SP government, and they have not done anything in the past four years, he charged.

Slamming the BJP government, Yadav said Uttar Pradesh has become number one in black-marketing of Covid medicine, the number of custodial deaths and malnourished children, beating up youngsters for demanding employment, most unsafe place for women.

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "because the chief minister does not know to use laptops, the government has not distributed free laptops to students." (ANI)

