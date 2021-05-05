We condemn failure of the govt to protect lives: Owaisi on WB violence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Regarding the post-poll violence in West Bengal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said he condemns the failure of any government, in any part of India, to protect lives.

"Right to life is a fundamental right. It should be the first duty of any govt to protect people's lives. If they don't, they're failing in their fundamental duty. We condemn failure of any government, in any part of India, to protect lives": Owaisi told ANI on the WB violence.

Reacting to the ongoing pandemic situation, Owaisi on Tuesday said that the PM Modi-led government lacks compassion and doesn't know how to control the second wave of Covid-19 in this country.

He said that nearly about 300 tones of emergency medical aid are lying at the airport of Delhi and the government lacks direction in handling this situation. He questioned why has the Centre not supplied the allotted medical aid to Delhi and nearby states. "There is a grave need of the medical aid and especially oxygen for Covid patients," he said.

"People in Delhi are dying due to the lack of Oxygen and on the other hand, the Central Government is not even sending the requested Oxygen to Delhi and the nearby states. Also, they (Centre) is not able to control the situation of Covid in the country," he said.

He said: "It is the responsibility of the Government of India to immediately distribute the required medical aid to the states instead of various other countries now."

He further added, "The ground reality of the country, in regard with the Covid situation, has a different picture, as compared to what the Centre is portraying."

He added: "It is criminal to impose and insist on the implementation of GST on medical equipment and medicines now."

He said that there is no place in the crematoriums as there is no place and no wood. "Further there is no land to bury the bodies in graveyards."

He added, "It is the duty of both the state and Central governments to save the lives of people and secure their right to life and if in case they are unable to do so, they have failed in rendering duties as the government."

He mentioned that he is against the idea of lockdown. "If lockdown is implemented, then people will die of hunger," he said and he added that it is good to continue with curfew and make people aware of the situation in the state. (ANI)