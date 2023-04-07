"We discovered our strength in 2014", says EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar while commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "BJP draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption" on Thursday said that the BJP discovered its strength in 2014 and "kept discovering since then."

"The way lord Hanuman discovered his strength and then performed the task, the same way we discovered our strength in 2014 and kept discovering since then," Jaishankar said.

Earlier in the day, while virtually interacting with the party workers, PM Modi said, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a 'Can Do' attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success."

He added, "Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for Himself! This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party derives inspiration from!"



Extending greetings to the party workers, PM Modi said," Today we all are celebrating the foundation day of our party. I congratulate each and every BJP worker dedicated to the service of Mother India."

He stated, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order," the PM said.

"Our Party, our Karyakartas do consistently derive inspiration from values and teachings of Hanuman Ji," he stated. "On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for His blessings to all. Today, India has been realising the great powers like that of Bajrang Bali, India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges," he further stated.

April 6 marks the BJP's 44th foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level.

Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech was played at BJP offices across the country. BJP leaders, office bearers and workers gathered at party offices to listen to PM Modi's speech. (ANI)

