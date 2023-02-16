"We don't believe in alliance, will win with clear majority": BJP ahead of party's mega campaign in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): With an aim to reach the helm, but this time with over 150 seats, in poll-bound Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has announced to be kickstarting a 20-day mega rally, Vijay Sankalp Yatra, starting from March 1.

Giving details about the mega campaign in the 'gateway to the south' for BJP, party National General Secretary C T Ravi on Thursday said that the Vijay Sankalp Yatra is going to start from four places in Karnataka and its preparations have started.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "A Mahakumbh will also be held in Dhavalagiri, Prime Minister will attend that Mahakumbh, and this will draw out a big message among the public, which will be a turning point in Karnataka, this is our faith and belief."

On any possibility of a pre-poll or post-election alliance with Janata Dal-Secular in the State, the party leader said that BJP does not believe in alliance, as they will come to power for the second consecutive time, but this time with a clear majority.

"Earlier we didn't get a full majority, but this time we are appealing to the public to give us a full majority," he added.



To a question about Lingayat's support for the party, CT Ravi said that he is assured of the support from the Lingayat community.

He also said that since 1998 in Karnataka, the BJP has maintained consistency in winning the parliamentary seats.

On Muslim voters' mood in the upcoming election, the BJP leader said that as the welfare schemes of the Central government are not community-centric and are not implemented keeping one community in mind, everyone is a beneficiary of the government's schemes and will vote for the party.

Commenting on Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel's statement CT Ravi said Tipu sultan's idealogy is wrong idealogy and it's anti-Kannada idealogy so such ideas should not be alive and such ideologies' are harmful to the culture and the country.

"Tipu Sultan's idea reflects the making of an Islamic state and if this ideology spreads in our society so we can't save our culture and India," he said.

Earlier this month, BJP State unit chief Nalin Kumar stoked a controversy by saying that the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka is all "about Tipu vs Savarkar."

Addressing a gathering in Shivmogga, he said, "This (Assembly) election is all about Tipu vs Savarkar. They (Cong) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which was not required and spoke disgracefully about Savarkar. I challenge Siddaramaiah to discuss if our country needs a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu." (ANI)

