Representative Image
Representative Image

'We don't have any view on fiscal health of any bank': Odisha govt issues clarification after RBI expresses concern

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:42 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reportedly expressed concern over Odisha's government cautioning its departments against placing deposits with banks, the Naveen Patnaik-led administration on Friday came out with a clarification saying that it does not have any view on the fiscal health of any particular bank.
"It is to be clarified that the state government does not have any view on the fiscal health of any particular bank. That comes under the domain of Reserve Bank of India. There is no reason for anyone to get apprehensive about the financial health of the banks in general," read the clarification from Odisha's Principal Secretary to all the concerned officials and departments.
Further, the clarification states that the earlier circular issued on October 21 was only meant to avoid opening of new accounts and shifting of government funds meant for welfare and development activities of government without any reason from one bank to another.
However, it said that the withdrawal of government fund from the state treasury and parking the same in banks for a long period without an adequate justification causes loss to the state exchequer and should be avoided. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:27 IST

People rejected Khattar govt, JJP has fallen back on its...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forged a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:21 IST

CBI arrests three people for extorting money from Mumbai businesswoman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three people for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a Mumbai-based businesswoman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:12 IST

Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing ahead of Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:04 IST

Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent...

Goa (Panaji) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:01 IST

Haryana: Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:56 IST

JJP-BJP to stake claim to form govt, meet Haryana Governor on Saturday

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): With Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forging a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, leaders of both the parties will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claim to form government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:54 IST

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a Kali Puja pandal here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST

Army chief releases commemorative postal stamp on Siachen Glacier

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Infantry Day, Army chief General Bipin Rawat released a commemorative stamp on Siachen Glacier, issued by the Department of Post, at an event here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST

Farmers celebrate Banana festival in Manipur, hope to promote...

Noney (Manipur) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The farmers of Manipur celebrated the much-awaited 2nd State Level Banana Festival in Longmai (Noney) common ground on Friday with the hope of promoting the business better.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:30 IST

Punjab: Govt reduces VAT tax on natural gas to 3 pc

Chandigarh (Haryana) Oct 25 (ANI): In a move that will scale up revenue generation significantly and reduce environmental pollution by encouraging industry to shift to natural gas, Punjab government on Friday notified reduction in VAT on natural gas, in Gaseous State other than Compressed Natural Gas,

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:29 IST

Navy chief reviews preparedness in remote Andaman outpost

Campbell Bay (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh reviewed operational preparedness at INS Baaz, a remote outpost in the south, at Campbell Bay in the archipelago here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:03 IST

'Good friend' Scott Morrison's special invite will encourage...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison's special invite to Indians encouraging them to visit Down Under for the T20 World Cup next year will surely resonate with all the countrymen.

Read More
iocl