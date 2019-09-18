We encourage India to open its embassies in Latin American countries, says Dominican Republic Envoy

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Dominican Republic looks forward to India opening its embassies in Latin American countries, its ambassador said on Wednesday on the occasion of BJP-led Central government completing 100 days in power during its second tenure.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dominican Republic Ambassador to India Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said: "The Indian government is doing a great job right now. There seems to be a positive approach in the future. I wish my good luck to S Jaishankar, who is heading the External Affairs Ministry. I'm very excited to work with him."

The announcement to open new embassies in the Latin American countries was made in 2010 but the process remained incomplete due to lack of financial and human resources.

"But now we hope to see many Indian missions opening up in our region (Latin America) by 2020. I am sure the opening of new missions will consolidate our bilateral relations further and intensify our economic and trade relations. Latin American countries and India are also exchanging high-level visits currently and the developments have a very positive approach to our relations," Castellanos added.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July had announced that 18 new diplomatic missions will be opened in Africa in a major boost to India-Africa relations.

"Five embassies have already been opened in Rwanda, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Guinea and Burkina Faso in 2018-19. The government intends to open four more embassies in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India's overseas presence but also enable us to provide better public services to the local Indian communities," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told the Parliament while presenting the budget.

The Dominican envoy further wished Modi for his upcoming visit to the United States next week, where he would participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet in New York. Modi will also be attending the Caribbean summit in New York during his US visit, the envoy added.

"We are very excited that Prime Minister Modi will be meeting the Caribbean Heads of State at the UNGA. I think this a great and positive approach from the Prime Minister of India," Castellanos said. (ANI)

