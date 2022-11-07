"We expect strict action from the state government..." Gujarat HC takes suo moto of Morbi tragedy

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], November 7 (ANI): Gujarat High Court, which reopened post-Diwali vacation, on Monday took Suo moto of the Morbi mishap, and issued notices to officials including the Home department, asking to file a report of the incident after seven days. "We expect strict action from the state government," HC ordered.

Seeing the seriousness of the Morbi mishap, which claimed the life of at least 134 people, present on the century-old suspension bridge while it collapsed, Gujarat HC took self cognizant of the case.

The state High Court prior to the beginning of the proceedings paid tribute to the people, who died in the mishap.

"All the judges of the High Court including the Chief Justice, Advocate General, Solicitor General, Government Pleader and all the government lawyers paid their respects," ANI learned.

High Court issued notifications to the officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Municipal Commissioner, and Human Rights to file a report on the incident on November 14. "We expect strict action from the state government," Gujarat High Court said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that a notice has also been issued to the registry to take note of news reports published regarding the death of 134 people in the Morbi incident.

Earlier on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi.

The Prime Minister met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations at the Machchhu river bridge collapse site. PM Modi and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured.

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed.

Prime Minister emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, a PMO release said.

The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations.

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse.

In the latest development, the search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday night, five days after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, said the official.

State Commissioner of Relief Harshad Patel said that no more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off.

Notably, Gujarat High Court on Monday also issued a notice to the Morbi District Collector to file a report on the entire incident.

The matter is listed in the Gujarat High Court till November 14. (ANI)