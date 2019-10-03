MeT scientist Anand Shankar speaking to ANI in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI
We had alerted Bihar govt about heavy rainfall in advance: MeT scientist Anand Shankar

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:50 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The government of Bihar had been alerted about heavy rainfall in advance, said on Thursday Anand Shankar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department here.
"The first indication of heavy rainfall was received on September 19. We properly informed the state government and other stakeholders in this regard," Anand told ANI.
"From September 26 onwards, we started sending press releases to the state government and informed all government offices. We were in constant touch with the officials so that they are alert," he added.
The floods triggered by rain have claimed around 40 lives across Bihar so far.
As per the weather forecasting report, a few districts in the north Bihar may receive heavy rainfall today and Patna may receive light rainfall at a few places for the next two days.
"The districts of North Bihar are continuing to receive heavy rainfall and mainly the districts near the Ganga river may receive rainfall because the moisture supply in these areas is more," said Shankar.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday had held the state government responsible for the deluge, saying that it cannot shrug its responsibility by terming the calamity as a "natural."
The rescue teams have been rowing people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.
Five NDRF teams have been deployed in Patna's Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh alone to assist people. Water has also entered Kankarbagh Police Station.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have also been dropping relief materials in the flood-affected areas. (ANI)

