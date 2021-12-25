We have been told BJP ready for alliance with JD-U for UP polls: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with them for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"We were informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with us for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. We have given them a list for the same," Singh said.



"We hope to win the upcoming elections," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

