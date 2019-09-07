We have begun a mission which directly affects all women in the country: Narendra Modi

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Stating that the government is committed to improving the condition of the women through various means, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that a new big mission has begun which directly affects all the women in the country.

"We have begun a very big mission now which directly affects all the women in the country. I know how many troubles the women have to face just for getting water, we have started the Jal Jeevan mission for this reason. We have also provided gas cylinders to eight crore families and counting," Modi said addressing a meeting of women belonging to self-help groups here.

"(Ram Manohar) Lohiaji had said that there were two major problems faced by the women in India- lack of toilets and water. Many governments came and went, but we alone are the ones who have resolved to provide both in every home," he added.

Thanking the independent women from the rural parts of the state for their efforts, he said, "All of you are playing a big role in making your families economically strong which is an important step in developing the villages. I bow to every woman who through self-help groups is contributing to the process of building a stronger and new India."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the rally in the poll-bound state where elections are due in the upcoming months.

In his speech, Modi stressed upon the benefits for the women under the Central government schemes. "Mudra Yojana played an important role in making women entrepreneurs. Under the Yojana, close to 20 crore loans were given in the country, approximately 14 crores of which went to our sisters and daughters."

He also lauded the milestones reached by the Central government and urged women to explain the importance of measures such as anti-Triple Talaq law which were for the benefit of Muslim women.

"Providing electricity to each village, giving gas connections to 8 crore houses and many more feats like this have been achieved before the stipulated time. Very soon, the nation will declare itself Open Defecation free, I have faith that by 2022 when we will celebrating 75 years of the country's independence, we will be able to fulfill all our promises," Modi said.

"We also brought an anti-Triple talaq law to rid the Muslim women of an evil practice in society. It is now your responsibility to bring awareness in the society regarding these," he added.

Modi also hailed the efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for the Chandrayaan-2 mission and added that they were ready and willing to move forward with renewed pace.

"Everybody knows what happened with the Chandrayaan-2. Our scientists tried really hard but faced a hurdle, I was amidst them today morning, they were a bit emotional but were also excited to move forward with double pace," Modi said. (ANI)