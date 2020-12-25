We have fulfilled 570 of 600 promises made in LDF's manifesto, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 25 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said his government has fulfilled 570 of 600 promises made in the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) manifesto during the last Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, announced the second 100-day programme for the state which entails the start or completion of Rs 10,000 crores development works in the state.

"LDF government is working to keep its promises to the people. Out of the 600 things announced by the LDF in the last manifesto, 570 were completed. Steps are being taken to complete the rest as soon as possible. It is a proud achievement by any measure that exists in our country," Vijayan said.



He said that his government has also implemented hundreds of projects which were not included in the manifesto.

"The state government had implemented the first 100-days programme from September to December 10, 2020 announced during Onam celebrations. Efforts are been made to provide relief to various sections of the people, increase employment and income, and provide offices and infrastructure."

The Chief Minister claimed preliminary estimates suggest that the decline in the state's revenue growth will be below the national average, and added that it was possible due to the active intervention of the government.

As part of the second 100-day programme, development work worth Rs 10,000 crores will be initiated, including 5,526 projects worth Rs 5,700 crores and 646 projects worth Rs 4300 crores.

The second phase of 100 days programme aims to provide employment to 50,000 people, he said. (ANI)

