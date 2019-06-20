We have no time for vendetta politics, says MP Home Minister Bachchan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Congress party-led government in the state has no time to do the politics of vendetta, said Home Minister Bala Bachchan here on Wednesday.

"The state government does not have time to do vendetta politics. However, if someone breaks the rule of law, then the action will be taken against the guilty," said Bachchan, who was addressing media persons here.

His response comes in the wake of a recent scuffle at Narsinghpur involving sons of Union Minister Pralhad Singh Patel and MLA Jalam Singh Patel, which has become a talking point in the state.

When asked to comment on the death of a man in police custody at Bairagarh police station whose kin are accusing cops of beating him to death, Bachchan said: "The government will initiate action against the cops if they are found to be guilty." (ANI)

