We have passed first exam: Ajit Pawar on floor test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): After the Maha Vikas Aghadi comfortably won the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that the tri-party alliance has passed the first test and was confident of clearing the second test regarding the election of the Speaker.

"We have passed the first exam of floor test and the second test is for the speaker's post and we are confident of clearing it too," he said while speaking to reporters here

NCP's Nawab Malik slammed the BJP for walking out of the state Assembly ahead of the floor test saying that the party was only trying to save face.

"Oath taking ceremony was conducted, Vidhan Sabha session held and Pro tem speaker appointed with the consent of the Governor and floor test was held as per the orders of the Supreme Court. BJP is only trying to save face," he said here.

Following weeks of political twists and turns, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Saturday comfortably won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly with 169 votes in its favour.

Before the floor test proceeding started, opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that the special session was not convened as per rules. (ANI)

