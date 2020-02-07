We have started screening of crew members, passengers from China at all seaports: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the Centre has initiated the screening at all seaports, apart from screenings at 21 airports, where crew and passengers from China are expected amid the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country.

The Health Minister also said that screening facilities have also been initiated at the border crossings in India.

"Screening has also been initiated at all major seaports and minor ports wherein crew and passengers from China are expected. Besides this, screening has been initiated in border crossings as well," said Harsh Vardhan in his reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Screening of passengers has been initiated at all 21 airports. Universal screening has been made mandatory for all flights from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Instructions have also been issued to park these flights at earmarked aero-bridges to facilitate screening," he said earlier in his reply.

In his reply, the Union Minister said the government has "conducted training for the officers of ports, airports and border crossing points and has sensitised them on the management of higher risk pathogens such as ebola and coronavirus."

An Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been geared up to track and follow up passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.

As of now, three confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus disease have been reported in India, and all these three patients are from Kerala.

The virus originated in China in December last year and has since then taken more than 630 lives in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

